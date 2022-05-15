Man in stable condition after stabbing on North Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a stabbing on Pittsburgh's North Side.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers found a man at 8 Allegheny Center with a stab wound to the back/torso on Saturday around 2:45 a.m.
He was alert and breathing and taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Officials do not know where the stabbing happened.
Police are investigating.
