Man in stable condition after stabbing on North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a stabbing on Pittsburgh's North Side.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers found a man at 8 Allegheny Center with a stab wound to the back/torso on Saturday around 2:45 a.m.

He was alert and breathing and taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Officials do not know where the stabbing happened.

Police are investigating.

First published on May 14, 2022 / 8:47 PM

