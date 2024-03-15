St. Patrick's Day Weekend family fun highlighted in the KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It is St. Patrick's Day Weekend and along with the parade, there are also plenty of family-friendly events to check out.

So for today's weekend planner, we're looking at a few under-the-radar events going on.

Pittsburgh Arts & Crafts Spring Fever Festival

The Monroeville Convention Center is playing host to the Pittsburgh Arts & Crafts Spring Fever Festival.

From Friday through Sunday, nearly 200 display booths will be filled with crafts, baked goods, jewelry, clothing, candy, and more.

It kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs all weekend long.

You can learn more on the Family Festivals website at this link.

Only Mood St. Patrick's Day Party

Only Mood in Bethel Park is hosting a special St. Patrick's Day party.

The party store will have holiday-themed crafts and activities, glitter makeup and tattoos, and a candy buffet.

It's all taking place on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Check out the details on this Facebook page.

Wild World of Animals

Grant Kemmerer is bringing his Wild World of Animals show back to the Pittsburgh area.

Kemmerer was featured on PTL along with some of his furry friends a couple of months ago and he brought the fun of animals to Pittsburgh!

Grant and his wife take care of more than 200 animals and his show gives people an up-close look at more than a dozen of them.

Along with giving you a close look at the animals, his shows educate you about those same animals.

He will be at the Oaks Theater in Oakmont on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on ShowClix at this link!