St. Louis Blues claim Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen off of waivers

ST. LOUIS (KDKA) - Kasperi Kapanen has a new home and it's with the team the Penguins will see just mere hours.

According to Sportsnet and SDPN's Chris Johnston, the St. Louis Blues have claimed Kapanen off of waivers.

St. Louis claims Kasperi Kapanen off waivers from Pittsburgh. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 25, 2023

Yesterday, the Penguins placed Kapanen on waivers, with General Manager Ron Hextall saying they hoped for a bounce-back year for the forward.

"He's still almost a half-a-point-a-game guy, I think he can be a productive player, unfortunately, it hasn't worked here," Hextall said. "Tough decisions have to be made along the way and that's what this was with [Kapanen]."

The Penguins are now free of $3.2 million dollars against the salary cap ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline with Kapanen's contract headed to St. Louis.

The Penguins are scheduled to play the Blues today at 3:30 in St. Louis.

So far this season, in 43 games, Kapanen has scored 7 goals and 13 assists for a total of 20 points.