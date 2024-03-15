Pittsburgh-area bowlers to strike out cancer at St. Jude fundraising event

Bowlers will strike out cancer at new St. Jude fundraising event

HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — There's a fundraiser next week that's all about striking out pediatric cancer and other childhood diseases.

Pittsburghers are asked to come out to Zone 28 in Harmarville on March 19 for the Strikes for St. Jude event. Teams will bowl for a reason, with all proceeds from the event benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

One in five children diagnosed with pediatric cancer does not survive. Jamie Rhoades, a St. Jude's area development advisor for western and central Pennsylvania, said they've made so many breakthroughs with research, and events like this help families all over the country.

"We are also a great research institution. We share all the breakthroughs we make so that information can be used to save kids around the world including right here in Pittsburgh," she said.

St. Jude families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

"We hear from families all the time about how much hope they feel at St. Jude and how much it really helps them during this probably hardest time of their life, to know that there are so many people around the country that are supporting them," Rhoades said.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. on March 19 at Zone 28, and 150 bowlers have already registered. They do have room for more teams. They can have a maximum of 33 teams. People are welcome to sign up on St. Jude's website.

If you want to help but don't want to put on the bowling shoes, you can still attend and donate, participate in raffles, and cheer on the teams.