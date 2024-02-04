Watch CBS News
SRAM recalls shift-brake levers due to crash hazard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - SRAM, a bicycle component manufacturer, is recalling 61,000 shift-brake levers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the clamp bolt on the brake lever can come loose, posing a crash hazard to the rider. These levers were sold from June 2019 through October 2023 at specialty bike shops.

If you have one, you're asked to stop riding your bike.

To get it fixed for free, head to an authorized SRAM retailer.

