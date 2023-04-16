Springtime Fabric Fair held at Salvation Army Center

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) - Quilters, knitters, and other craft lovers jammed into the Salvation Army Center in Mount Lebanon on Saturday.

It was all for the annual Spring Fabric Fair.

Yards upon yards of donated fabric and yarn were on sale along with old sewing machines and other crafts.

They said a lot of the items would've simply just been thrown away if not for the sale.

Another fabric fair will be held in the fall on September 9.

All of the proceeds benefit the Salvation Army.