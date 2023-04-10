Spring cleaning showing increased mental health benefits

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The warm weather has many of us itching to get outside, and it's also leading to spring cleaning for some.

Not only can cleaning make your house look better, but spring cleaning can also benefit your mental health.

"Spring cleaning can be beneficial for a number of different reasons. In general, cleaning can restore a sense of control. So, when things are feeling out of control, people often like to take control in ways that they can – like taking control of their environment," said Dr. Dawn Potter of Cleveland Clinic. "It can also be beneficial because a lot of people find clutter distracting, so engaging in some spring cleaning can help you refocus on your other goals."

Dr. Potter said the spring sunshine tends to give us a boost of energy – making it a great time to tackle some cleaning or other projects we put off in the winter.

Checking off items on our to-do lists can provide a sense of accomplishment and mark a fresh start to complement the season change.

To get started, Dr. Potter recommends writing down some tasks and coming up with a reasonable timeline to complete them. She said people should work at a comfortable pace and not be afraid to ask someone else for help if needed.

If you decide to take on the lofty task of spring cleaning, make sure it's because you want to.

"When you're taking this on, do it for you. Don't necessarily do it to meet other people's expectations. So, if you're feeling stressed or overwhelmed, ask yourself, 'Is this what I want to do? Is this the right time for me to do it?' So, I think spring is a great time, but if it's not the right time for you, don't feel pressured. Just do what you want to the level that you feel good about," Dr. Potter added.

Dr. Potter said people should see professional help if they feel depression, anxiety, or if another mental health disorder is stopping them from doing everyday tasks like cleaning.