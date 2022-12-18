Spreading holiday cheer: Events across Pittsburgh ensure those in need have a happy holiday

Toy and food drives help Pittsburghers in need

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday was a day to spread holiday cheer all across the Pittsburgh area as several toy drives and giveaways took place.

First, the sixth-annual Holiday Smiles Toy Giveaway happened in Homewood at St. James Church.

There were enough toys for over 200 kids and hot meals for everyone that walked through the door.

The organizer of the Holiday Smiles Toy Giveaway, Rita Gregory, said she purchases many of the toys out of her own pocket each year and some come from church members and the community.

For her, and all the volunteers, the best part is seeing the kids smile.

"It's not about the grand things, kids are in there getting coloring books and crayons and it's a big deal because a lot of them don't have and so just to provide anything, that's what makes it all worthwhile to me," she said.

Tommy'z Bike Drive and New Freedom Recovery Center also provided three truckloads of bikes for the kids.

Also, the giving spirit of Pittsburgh parents made holiday gifts possible for hundreds of families who were unable to afford them as part of the "Play It Forward, Pittsburgh" event.

Gently-used toys were donated throughout the year to the organization which then set up a massive shopping event at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center for pre-registered families to pick up boxes of toys for their children at no cost.

That event began at 8 a.m. and by 2:30 p.m., all of the toys had been given away.

"We just want to thank the community for supporting Play It Forward for 12 years," said Amy Kier-Reinhart, the co-found of the organization.

Lastly, Pittsburgh Police officers were out giving back to the community they serve.

They were at a toy distribution and holiday party in Beechview at the Grandview Church of God.

Kids also got prizes for participating in the "Elf on the Run" scavenger hunt and they found over 130 elves that were hidden all across the neighborhood.

This was the fifth year for the community party and organizers said they hope it's even bigger and better next year.

It wasn't just toys, Saturday was also the 10th annual Food Basket of Love giveaway and distribution event in Homestead.

Families were able to get a box full of all the fixings for a good meal outside of Barrett Elementary School.

They were prepared to help more than 3,000 families.

The event is run by Park Place AME Church and Joseph McCain's Christmas Food Basket distribution.

Over the past six years, they've given away over a million dollars worth of food.