New spray park opens in Pittsburgh's West End
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new spray park is now open in Pittsburgh.
A spray park opened Friday at the newly renovated Chartiers Playground. The project has been in the works for several years, and kids wasted no time taking advantage of the new upgrades.
City leaders say it's important to expand access to water parks for residents and for the future of the community.
