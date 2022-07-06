The spotted lanternfly is destroying crops in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — An invasive insect is destroying crops in nine states, including Pennsylvania.

So far, dozens of counties have been impacted, and now there's one more added to the quarantine list.

While minimal, state leaders say there have been sightings of the spotted lanternfly in the northeastern part of Washington County, which is the most recent county added to Pennsylvania's spotted lanternfly quarantine list.

It's a bug that's hard to miss, with black spots on its wings and red markings when its wings are open. While they might be pretty to look at, state and local leaders say the spotted lanternfly can wreak havoc socially, economically and environmentally.

In March, Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding says Washington County was added to the state's spotted lanternfly quarantine list, making it the 45th county in the state added.

"We don't know why they're attracted to certain areas with such intensity. In others, they'll be a nuisance but won't have a severe impact," said Redding.

Leaders say it's important to do your part and combat the spread if you see the bug in your area. You can do that by reporting it to the state's department of agriculture or capturing the insect yourself by creating a circle trap.

"All you do is have a bag, funnel here, put the bag around it and put a zip tie on there and there you go," said Jay Losiewicz with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

The bag captures the bug, and the key is to change the bag about every two weeks.

"Every spotted lanternfly we kill means there's 30 to 50 fewer the next year. A female spotted lanternfly lays one to three egg masses in a season," said Losiewicz.

To report the spotted lanternfly, click here.