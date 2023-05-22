Spring brings return of spotted lanternflies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With spring comes the return of insects and other pests. One bug is on the most wanted list and it's the spotted lanternfly.

They're not the ugliest bug you'll ever see, but the dreaded spotted lanternfly is getting ready to make a comeback no one wants.

Their favorite target is the tree of heaven, which they can decimate. They also feed on other trees in our area as well as grapevines. But they'll eat other plants and trees and while they won't kill them, they open the plant up to other diseases and fungi.

The best thing to do is stop the spread of the bug. That can be done by buying or making your own spotted lantern fly trap. And there's also a not-so-subtle but very effective method to eradicate this invasive nuisance: If you see them, squash them.

And do the same if you see the critters' egg pods. You can scape them off into a plastic bag.

If you see one, the state wants you to dial this number: 1-888 4BADFLY. If you see any of these things, stomp them into oblivion. You'll be helping the trees out. To learn more, click here.