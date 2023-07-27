There is a reason you are seeing more spotted lanternflies than usual

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you think you have been seeing more spotted lanternflies this summer, you are probably right.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, there is a reason you may be seeing more spotted lanternflies than usual. It is all based on a pattern that researchers have noticed.

"The third year that lanternflies are in an area," says Shannon Powers, the press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, "they seem to be the thickest, and Allegheny County is in that third year."

Experts are not exactly sure of the reason behind this pattern, but they do know what may be leading the invasive species to certain areas.

"They feed on immature trees and new growth, woody vines like grapes and hops," Powers said. "And, for example, at my house, they're on the rose bushes."

Not only do spotted lanternflies weaken new growth, but they also leave behind a sticky substance that can coat leaves and block photosynthesis. Local, state and federal governments are working on control efforts. But they say efforts from people are making a big difference in preventing these pests from spreading.

"There are some sprays that are now labeled for eliminating spotted lanternflies," Powers said. "You still have to be cautious in terms of choosing what works best where you live. Don't use something that will endanger your pets or your children or a water source."

Another important aspect is knowing how to identify the spotted lanternfly at different stages of development. Right now, you are probably seeing them in their teenage phase, where they are mostly red with black and white spots.

But regardless, the same rule of squash and report still applies.