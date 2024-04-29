SportsNet Pittsburgh launches direct-to-consumer streaming service

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - SportsNet Pittsburgh, the regional sports network home to Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Pirates broadcasts, has announced the launch of SNP 360, a direct-to-consumer streaming service.

Fans who subscribe to SNP 360 directly will be charged $17.99 per month. Those who already have SportsNet Pittsburgh through a participating TV provider can authenticate into the SNP 360 app, according to a press release given by SportsNet Pittsburgh.

"We're thrilled to expand our availability for Pittsburgh sports fans," said Sean McGrail, President & CEO of SportsNet Pittsburgh. "Today's fan needs to be able to access their favorite teams seamlessly, and we're excited to now offer the option to watch SportsNet Pittsburgh via direct subscription. Our existing cable and satellite subscribers also continue to be able to stream with their TV provider credentials for no extra cost."

The subscription includes access to the SportsNet Pittsburgh and SportsNet Pittsburgh+ TV channels, which can be streamed directly on desktop, mobile and connected TV devices.