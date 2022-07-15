Sports and Exhibition Authority approves surchage for Pirates tickets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This fall, fans will be paying a dollar more per ticket to go to Pirates games.

That money will go toward funding upgrades to the scoreboard at PNC Park.

On Thursday, the Sports and Exhibition Authority approved the surcharge.

The scoreboard will be expanded from 82 to 142 feet wide.

Even after the scoreboard is upgraded, the dollar surcharge will remain through the length of the Pirates least at PNC Park which runs through 2030.