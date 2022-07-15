Watch CBS News
Local News

Sports and Exhibition Authority approves surchage for Pirates tickets

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PNC Park adding dollar surcharge
PNC Park adding dollar surcharge 00:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This fall, fans will be paying a dollar more per ticket to go to Pirates games.

That money will go toward funding upgrades to the scoreboard at PNC Park.

On Thursday, the Sports and Exhibition Authority approved the surcharge.

The scoreboard will be expanded from 82 to 142 feet wide.

Even after the scoreboard is upgraded, the dollar surcharge will remain through the length of the Pirates least at PNC Park which runs through 2030.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 8:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.