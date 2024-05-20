Spork Pit BBQ on Pittsburgh's South Side closing its doors tomorrow

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's just about closing time for Spork Pitt BBQ on Pittsburgh's South Side.

The restaurant is located along East Carson Street and will be closing its doors tomorrow, according to the Pittsburgh Business Times.

It was a short stint for the South Side restaurant that opened early last year after taking over for Double Wide Grill, which operated out of the spot for 18 years.

Steve Zumoff owns the property and said that he is working to find a new barbecue restaurant to become a tenant after Spork BBQ closes.

It's unclear how soon a new tenant might take over the space.