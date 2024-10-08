Spirit Christmas coming to Northwestern Pennsylvania Spirit Halloween store

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You've heard of Spirit Halloween — the spooky stores that seem to be popping up earlier and earlier every year. Now are you ready for Spirit Christmas?

According to Spirit Halloween's website, Spirit Christmas will be launching at 10 locations in the Northeast. One of those stores will be at 345 Millcreek Mall Boulevard in Erie, which is the address of an existing Spirit Halloween. The rest are located in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Spirit Christmas will offer photos with the one and only Santa Claus as well as "aisles full of Christmas magic."

"Discover thousands of stocking stuffers, holiday apparel, fun gifts, unique décor, plus all the special trimmings for creating an unforgettable Christmas," the website says.

There's a link to book pictures with Santa at the Millcreek Mall location. It takes visitors to a calendar with slots starting on Nov. 29, which is the day after Thanksgiving.

Spirit Halloween has more than a dozen stores across the Pittsburgh area, often moving into empty storefronts like the former JCPenney at the Pittsburgh Mills, the former JOANN Fabric at the Washington Crown Center and the ex-Victoria's Secret at The Waterfront. A space on Spirit Halloween's website says it looks for empty spaces in power centers, strip centers and malls.

And while there are plenty of Spirit Halloween stores, for now, it seems like Spirit Christmas is only coming to select locations this holiday season. It's unclear if the company plans on rolling out more in the future.