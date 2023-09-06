Spirit Airlines adds nonstop service to Miami from Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Spirit Airlines is adding nonstop service from Pittsburgh to Miami.

Spirit will start daily flights between Miami International Airport and Pittsburgh International Airport on Nov. 15. It's the airline's ninth destination from Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh International Airport said Spirit is now the second carrier to serve Miami next to American Airlines, which increased its service to twice daily in July.

The airport said in the first quarter of this year alone, it saw the largest quarterly number of passengers traveling to and from Florida in more than two decades. The airport attributes the traffic to the growing number of nonstop flights and seats in the market. In 2014, there was nonstop service to six Florida destinations. Now there's nonstop service to 14.

Spirit is also resuming daily, seasonal service to Fort Myers and Tampa from the airport on Nov. 15.