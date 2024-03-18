Special Olympics athletes compete in annual Three Rivers Basketball Tournament

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hundreds of basketball players descended on the University of Pittsburgh campus on Sunday for the Special Olympics Three Rivers Region Basketball Tournament.

More than 50 teams from across the area took the court at the Fitzgerald Field House, with the goal of earning a medal at the end/

Athletes competed in 5-on-5 games, 3-on-3 games, and individual skills challenges -- all in the name of inclusion.

"Our highest division has athletes that can dunk, our lowest division may have some mobility challenges, but the important piece is they're all out here to experience joy, get courage, be part of a team, and spread the message of inclusion," said Andrew Fee, Executive Director of the PA Special Olympics Three Rivers Region.

"Being a part of an organization like, of course, Special Olympics, definitely gives me the courage and power to do so much things," said Youth Ambassador Gabriel Davis.

This is the 26th year the tournament has been held on Pitt's campus.