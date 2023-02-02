Special window opens for Allegheny County homeowners to appeal 2022 property assessments

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a new day for some homeowners in Allegheny County -- a new day with the promise of a refund.

KDKA's Meghan Schiller learned homeowners have 57 days to make sure they're not leaving money on the table.

"Anyone who bought a home in the last seven years is still being overcharged today," said Mike Suley, the most vocal foe of what he calls the "newcomers tax."

He says the judge sided with the homeowners who sued the county over the tax add and now everyone can benefit.

"The judge said that the county was cooking the books and it's a disaster," he said.

For the next 57 days, homeowners can take advantage of a special appeals window, a new chance to appeal their 2022 property assessments.

"Whatever your house is worth -- you can go on Zillow.com you can ask a realtor you can get an appraisal -- whatever your house is worth, whatever you could sell that house for today, take half of that, and if your assessment is more than half, of that appeal now," said Suley.

Suley recommends visiting a site like Zillow and checking the "Zestimate" for your property. Next, head to the Allegheny County Assessment website and enter your address.

If the number on the county website is more than half of your home's "Zestimate," for comparison's sake, you're best to file an appeal.

"File the appeal first," said Suley. "You'll have the hearing in the summertime, but remember the refund is retroactive to last year. You'll get two years' worth of refunds, so instead of me calling it the newcomer tax it's the newcomer tax refund and it is a game changer."

KDKA-TV reached out to Allegheny County for comment on the special appeals window and received the following statement:

"There was an error made that has been corrected. The issue related to what the CLR is still being litigated through the Courts. The special assessment period was opened to provide a second opportunity so that homeowners are not shut out of any relief. The County Executive has always advocated on behalf of property taxpayers and will continue to do so."