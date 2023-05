PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A string of lights spotted over the sky in western Pennsylvania caught the attention of many people on Thursday night.

Can anyone explain the string of lights above my house in Plum tonight? @RayPetelinWx do you have any idea? UFO? pic.twitter.com/4JgbZ9Gbta — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) May 5, 2023

They were not UFOs. Instead, the lights were Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX. According to Florida Today, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took 56 satellites to orbit on Thursday from Cape Canaveral.