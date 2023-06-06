Space Innovation District planned for Pittsburgh's North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Move over, Houston. Pittsburgh could be cementing itself as a key player in the next generation of space exploration.

At its annual conference last week, the Keystone Space Collaborative announced plans to build a Space and Innovation District on Pittsburgh's North Side. The new development would be situated on land used as parking lots and owned by the Carnegie Science Center.

"We have the perfect blend of advanced technologies for serious aerospace supplies and technology, said Justine Kasznica, founder of the Collaborative. "There's so much space work being done already in Southwestern Pennsylvania."

The global space industry is expected to grow to a $1 trillion industry by 2030, according to Kasznica.

In the meantime, NASA remains committed to its 2024 mission to put astronauts back on the Moon for the first time since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.