Watch CBS News
Local News

4 southwestern Pennsylvania counties have 'high' COVID-19 community level

/ CBS Pittsburgh

4 southwestern Pennsylvania counties have 'high' COVID-19 community level
4 southwestern Pennsylvania counties have 'high' COVID-19 community level 00:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four southwestern Pennsylvania counties have a "high" community transmission of COVID-19 infections. 

Allegheny, Butler, Beaver and Westmoreland counties have a "high" community level.

The CDC says everyone in those counties should wear masks indoors in public places and on public transportation.

Click here for more.

First published on May 26, 2022 / 9:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.