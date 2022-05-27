4 southwestern Pennsylvania counties have 'high' COVID-19 community level
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four southwestern Pennsylvania counties have a "high" community transmission of COVID-19 infections.
Allegheny, Butler, Beaver and Westmoreland counties have a "high" community level.
The CDC says everyone in those counties should wear masks indoors in public places and on public transportation.
