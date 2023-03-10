Southwest starting daily service to Austin from Pittsburgh International Airport

Allegheny Co. Airport Authority reveals more design plans for new terminal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Southwest is starting daily service to Austin from the Pittsburgh International Airport in October.

The airline has been flying between Pittsburgh and Austin on weekends only. The route was added in November 2021, initially operating during the peak holiday travel period.

It'll be the first time Pittsburgh has had daily flights to Austin in over 25 years.

Budget airline Allegiant Air also serves Austin nonstop and will resume its seasonal twice-weekly service from Pittsburgh on May 19.

Southwest is also adding a fourth daily flight to Orlando in the fall, so come October, 29 Southwest flights will be leaving from the Pittsburgh airport, up from 21 during the same period last year.

The Pittsburgh International Airport said Southwest is trying to restore its network from the pandemic.