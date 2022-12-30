Southwest Airlines takes reputation hit, but still has time to recover, experts say

Southwest takes a reputation hit, but still has time to recover, say experts

Southwest takes a reputation hit, but still has time to recover, say experts

Southwest takes a reputation hit, but still has time to recover, say experts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Unlike the other major airlines that have recovered from last weekend's weather, Southwest Airlines is still struggling to make things right.

As money editor Jon Delano reports, crisis management experts give the airline a short window to restore its reputation.

With 4,000 departures a day and servicing over 120 cities, including Pittsburgh, Southwest Airlines has grown because of its good reputation for reasonably priced and reliable flights. But could this ongoing crisis threaten that?

"There is a relatively short window, as far as a lot of crises are concerned, in order to safeguard your reputation," said Oliver Schmidt, a crisis manager.

Crisis managers say Southwest has bungled this past week by failing to be up front, honest and truly helpful to its customers.

"Stakeholder relationships can be repaired," Schmidt said. "One, it's not going to be easy. Two, it's going to take time. And three, they'd better get started as soon as possible."

"This is one of those times where they really did it badly in a big way," said Tim O'Brien, a public relations consultant. "But it's a rarity for Southwest Airlines. So I do think it is definitely something they can recover from."

O'Brien said Southwest needs to move quickly.

"They have to say what the problem was, what they are doing to fix it, and they need to reach out to those customers who were affected," he said.

Former airline executive Scott Nason says Southwest could compensate those who suffered actual losses, post reduced airfares in the weeks to come and give extra reward miles for travel.

"Something to say that not only are we sorry, but we recognize that we caused you harm and we'd like to help to mitigate the damage that we did," Nason said.

"The number one thing you have to do is perform and perform well," O'Brien said. "There will be a certain amount of attrition, at least in the short term, from people that did fly your airline. But people understand over time if there are no further incidents, they will go back to Southwest."