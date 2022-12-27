Southwest Airlines cancels most flights out of Pittsburgh, little recourse for customers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It may be a little chilly, but there were no real weather problems in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Yet, Southwest Airlines canceled nearly all its flights out of Pittsburgh. KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano takes a look at what, if anything, customers can do.

Southwest Airlines had 41 flights scheduled out of Pittsburgh on Tuesday, and all but three were canceled despite no weather issues locally.

"What's happening at Southwest right now appears to be totally unprecedented," says airline consultant and former American Airlines executive Scott Nason, who added that airlines generally recover from bad weather in 24 hours.

"For Southwest still to be canceling 70 percent of their flights days after the event – and they're talking about doing this for several more days – they're having problems well beyond what airlines generally encounter even in the worst of storms," says Nason.

In a statement Monday night, Southwest called its issues "unacceptable," extended "heartfelt apologies to customers," and promised, "to make things right for those we've let down."

But that may not amount to much for customers.

"In the United States, passengers do not have any delayed compensation rights compared to in Europe," says Andrew Appelbaum, staff attorney for Flyers Rights.

Appelbaum says you are entitled to a refund, but good luck trying to rebook on another flight or another airline.

"Chances are that new ticket will be much more expensive than the one you originally booked," he says.

The U.S. Transportation Department did tweet it would investigate Southwest's compliance with its customer service agreement.

Delano: "What does that mean?"

Appelbaum: "It means that airlines need to be prepared for emergency operations, and they also need to be able to staff customer care phone numbers to ensure that passengers are able to receive help when they seek it."

Beyond that, says AAA's local travel manager Marita Williams, customers are on their own. She says to download the airline's app in case your flight is canceled at the gate.

"Get in the line, the customer service line. But at the same time that you're getting in the line, make sure you're watching your app and perhaps call the airline's 800 number," says Williams.

AAA also recommends booking the first flight of the day as the most likely to take off and using the 800 number for international flights if the domestic one is too busy. As for meals and hotels, airlines are not required to pay for that, although some may – be sure to ask.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the U.S. Department of Transportation said:

"The rate of cancellations and delays on Southwest Airlines is unacceptable and dramatically higher than other U.S. carriers. This afternoon, Secretary Buttigieg spoke with the CEO of Southwest Airlines and conveyed that he expects the airline to live up to the commitments it has made to passengers, including providing meal vouchers, refunds, and hotel accommodations for those experiencing significant delays or cancelations that came about as a result of Southwest's decisions and actions. Southwest, as all airlines, is also obligated to provide a cash refund for passengers whose flights were canceled and decided not to travel. "The Secretary also spoke with union leaders that represent Southwest's flight attendants and pilots. They conveyed to him that many flight attendants and pilots are stranded alongside passengers, sleeping on cots or having to book their own hotel rooms. He also conveyed to Southwest's CEO that he expects Southwest to do right by their pilots and flight attendants—and all their workers— in these situations. "The Department will take action to hold Southwest accountable if it fails to fulfill its obligations and we will stay engaged with Southwest Airlines to make sure the airline does not allow a situation like this to happen again."