Southern Armstrong Regional police searching for missing 14-year-old girl, possibly with 21-year-old man and in danger

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who they say may be with a 21-year-old man. She's believed to be in danger.   

Southern Armstrong Regional police said Gabriella Dunmire is possibly with Nicholas Weckerly, who drives a black Chevrolet Equinox with the Pennsylvania license plate LXV5653 and the word "firefighter" across the top of the windshield. 

When police posted about the missing girl on Facebook shortly before 6:30 p.m., they said they believed the vehicle had just gotten onto Route 28 in Tarentum. 

kdka-gabriella-dunmire-nicholas-weckerly.png
(Photo: Southern Armstrong Regional police/Facebook)

Dunmire is described as 5-foot-2 with dark long hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red sweater and gray sweatpants. She's possibly heading towards Pittsburgh, police said. 

Weckerly is described as 6-foot-2 with dark hair and possibly a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southern Armstrong Regional police. 

First published on November 3, 2023 / 7:25 PM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

