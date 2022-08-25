South Strabane Twp. Board of Supervisors deny Cracker Barrel request for liquor license transfer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you had hopes of being able to have an alcoholic beverage with your meal at the Cracker Barrel in Washington County, you'll have to keep holding onto that hope.

According to the Observer-Reporter, the country-themed restaurant chain had requested a liquor license transfer from the Victory Hill Gun Club in Carroll Township to its location in South Strabane Township.

The township's Board of Supervisors denied that request by a 3 to 2 vote during a meeting on Tuesday.

In other states outside Pennsylvania, Cracker Barrel has started to introduce a limited menu with alcoholic options offering beer, wine, and mimosas.

An attorney for Cracker Barrel told the Observer-Reporter that the company is now starting to look at getting some stores in Pennsylvania licensed.

The company also has locations here in Western Pennsylvania in Cranberry Township, New Stanton, and Robinson Township.

It's unclear whether the company will appeal the board's decision or if the company will seek a license for any of these other locations.