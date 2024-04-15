Watch CBS News
South Strabane firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain

SOUTH STRABANE, Pa. (KDKA) - Firefighters in South Strabane Township came to the rescue of a family of ducklings that stumbled into a storm drain on Sunday.

"South Strabane Firefighters, South Strabane Township Police Department, and our friends from UPMC Prehospital Care Medic 923 promptly provided a quick and safe exit from the storm drain," the fire department said on Facebook.

They were able to get all the fuzzy little ones out safely before sending them back on their way with their mom.

First published on April 15, 2024 / 3:48 PM EDT

