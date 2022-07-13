In virtual meeting, city leaders continue to address South Side violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City leaders took questions from South Side residents during a virtual meeting about violence in the neighborhood.

Members of Mayor Ed Gainey's staff and leaders from Pittsburgh police and Pittsburgh Public Safety attended Tuesday's event. Mayor Ed Gainey was not there.

"I am seriously considering shutting down Club Cafe, and I have a wide variety of reasons," Mike Sanders said.

Pittsburgh Police Commander John Fisher said in the last six weeks, police responded to 140 calls. Those calls include eight arrests, dozens of parking and traffic citations, and more than 60 vehicles towed.

"Our officers are working very hard down there," Fisher said. "There is a lot of attention being paid in that area."

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said the city is looking into a curfew and working with the district attorney's office to discuss what can be done about some of the problem bars.

Other suggestions include better lighting, camera systems and parking changes.

"We believe the stronger police presence has helped similar to last year," Schmidt said. "We will continue to monitor the situation."

Many residents said they want more police for the long term.

"I only have 15 officers down there," Fisher said. "Last year, I had 30 officers down there. I'm working with half that because we are lacking in manpower."

After the meeting, some residents felt deflated.

"The same conversations have been happening, and we haven't gotten any detail or plan even for how long a plan will be put into effect," resident Caleb Snyder said.

Schmidt said the city is asking the law department to review how a curfew would work and how police can enforce a curfew. He hopes to have an update next meeting.