Five teenagers in custody after assault and attempted robbery on the South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Five teens are in custody after an assault and attempted robbery on the South Side on Saturday night.

According to police, around 9:30, they responded to a call of a man who was walking near the American Natural gas station on E. Carson Street who was approached by a group of teenagers who assaulted him and then attempted to take his backpack.

After assaulting the man, the teenagers attempted to flee on foot but were ultimately apprehended by police.

The victim was treated by medics and one of the teenagers was taken to the hospital to be treated for an eye injury they sustained when the victim defended himself.

The teenager's condition was not made available.

Five teens between the ages of 13 and 15 were arrested and now are facing charges of robbery, conspiracy, and aggravated assault.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details