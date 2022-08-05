Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police: 16 arrests on the South Side in July

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police said efforts to cut down on crime on the South Side are paying off.

In the weekly press conference on Thursday, Zone 3 Commander John Fisher said a "concentrated effort" in July focused on the East Carson Street corridor.

He said there were 88 calls to 911 and 16 arrests, mostly for DUI, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.

"We've increased the manpower down there, undercover, plainclothes officers," Fisher said. "We've had meetings with business owners so there's a cooperative effort between business owners and public safety to address the concerns."

There is an increased police presence on the South Side on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 8:59 PM

