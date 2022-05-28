Watch CBS News
South Shore Riverwalk and Chalk Festival happening this weekend

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's sidewalks will soon be a lot more colorful!

The South Side Works will be hosting the South Shore Riverwalk and Chalk Festival today.

Twenty-one artists from 13 states are here in Pittsburgh to showcase their amazing work and it isn't just about the art.

"We have over a dozen food trucks...so it's for the whole family," said Channing Powell of Made in Pittsburgh. "Everbody can enjoy it - kids, there will be face-painting and airbrush tattoos. We have Strange Roots and Trace Brewing serving up some drinks, as well. Great event to kick off the summer."

The festival runs from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. and is free to the public.

Proceeds from all food and drink sales benefit Riverlife.

