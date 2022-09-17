Early morning fire destroys home in South New Castle Borough

Fire erupts at home in South New Castle Borough

SOUTH NEW CASTLE BOROUGH (KDKA) -- Crews rushed to the scene of an early Saturday morning house fire in Lawrence County.

The fire was reported just after 6:30 a.m. at Morris Street between E. Tempalena and E. Treser Avenues in South New Castle Borough.

The structure was reportedly vacant. (Photo Credit: KDKA)



The home appeared to be vacant. It was reportedly sold at sheriff's sale, but wasn't yet developed, witnesses at the scene said.

The structure is a total loss.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.