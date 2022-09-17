Watch CBS News
Early morning fire destroys home in South New Castle Borough

Fire erupts at home in South New Castle Borough
SOUTH NEW CASTLE BOROUGH (KDKA) -- Crews rushed to the scene of an early Saturday morning house fire in Lawrence County.

The fire was reported just after 6:30 a.m. at Morris Street between E. Tempalena and E. Treser Avenues in South New Castle Borough.

south-new-castle-borough-fire-1.png
The structure was reportedly vacant. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

 
The home appeared to be vacant. It was reportedly sold at sheriff's sale, but wasn't yet developed, witnesses at the scene said.

The structure is a total loss.

south-new-castle-borough-fire-2.png
The home in South New Castle Borough appears to be a total loss. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

First published on September 17, 2022 / 11:20 AM

