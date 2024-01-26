South Hills Village adding 5 new stores this year

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Five new stores are coming to the South Hills Village this year.

Ashley Home Store, Warby Parker, J. Crew Factory Store, EarthBound Trading Company, Five Below and Cinnabon are moving into the mall owned by Simon Property Group.

"With a focus on continuously elevating the shopping experience, these developments at South Hills Village introduce an impressive lineup of brands, including distinguished names Pittsburgh shoppers have been looking for," mall manager Danny Bishop said in a news release. "Whether you're on the hunt for home furnishings, fashion-forward ensembles or cutting-edge eyewear, South Hills Village will deliver an amazing shopping experience."

The Ashley Home Store is slated to open in the fall in the annex building near DSW and Ulta, selling furniture, bedding and home decor.

Glasses seller Warby Parker will open a new store on the lower level of the mall near J. Jill in the spring. It'll carry glasses, sunglasses and contacts and also offer eye exams.

A J. Crew Factory Store will be located on the upper level near PacSun, opening in the fall. Another clothing store, EarthBound Trading Company, will move into the upper level near Hollister, selling clothes as well as crystals, home decor and "nature-related gifts."

The South Hills Village will also get a Five Below on the lower level near Target in the summer, and a Cinnabon will open in the fall on the lower level near Journey's.

The South Hills Village already has more than 130 stores, with the mall anchored by Macy's, Target, Barnes & Noble and Dick's Sporting Goods.