South Hills Village and Ross Park malls announce plans for Easter bunny pictures, family fun events

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're just 38 days away from Easter and the Easter Bunny is hopping its way back to the Pittsburgh area!

There will be opportunities to get pictures and meet the bunny starting on March 1 through March 30 at Ross Park and South Hills Village malls.

Both Ross Park and South Hills Village will be hosting multiple events throughout the month.

There will be a Spring Tea Party on Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. near the children's play area. Families can take part in cookie decorations, and meet-and-greets, and there will be a balloon artist.

Meanwhile, Ross Park Mall will have a Spring Fling on Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. until noon near the children's play place and there will be egg decorating, a dance party, face painting, crafting, and more.

Both malls will have the bunny photo experience which will be open Monday-Friday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Families interested are strongly encouraged to make reservations, though they are not required.

You can sign up on the Ross Park Mall website or the South Hills Village Mall website.