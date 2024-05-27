South Hills Memorial Day parade set to begin along Brookline Boulevard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the largest Memorial Day parades in all of the Pittsburgh area is set to get underway later this morning.

The South Hills Memorial Day parade will kick off at 10:00 a.m. along Brookline Boulevard.

Before the parade, Pittsburgh councilman Anthony Coghill will read a declaration marking the Brookline Memorial Cannon as a historic monument.

Three rounds will be fired, 'Taps' will be played, and then the parade will begin.

Miss Pennsylvania, veterans from World War II, and five costumed characters including the Pirate Parrot and Iceburgh will be among those marching in today's parade, which is in its 90th year.

Horses from the Allegheny County Police Department's mounted unit will also be in the parade and a low-level flyover from the Air Force Reserve's 911th Airlift Wing is set to take place around 10:30 a.m.