South Fayette High School's Mini-THON Raises more than $330,000 to fight pediatric cancer
MCDONALD (KDKA) - Students at South Fayette High School broke a record on Saturday night.
They raised $336,000 for pediatric cancer research.
Students spent the evening dancing for 12 straight hours as part of the school's annual "Mini-THON" event.
The district has raised over $1.4 million over the past 11 years to help in the fight against childhood cancer.
The money raised on Saturday night not only broke a school record but it was the most successful Mini-THON event in the nation.
Congratulations to all those students and all their hard work!
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.