South Fayette High School's Mini-THON Raises more than $330,000 to fight pediatric cancer

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

South Fayette 'Mini-THON' raises record-setting amount
South Fayette 'Mini-THON' raises record-setting amount 00:31

MCDONALD (KDKA) - Students at South Fayette High School broke a record on Saturday night.

They raised $336,000 for pediatric cancer research. 

Students spent the evening dancing for 12 straight hours as part of the school's annual "Mini-THON" event. 

The district has raised over $1.4 million over the past 11 years to help in the fight against childhood cancer. 

The money raised on Saturday night not only broke a school record but it was the most successful Mini-THON event in the nation. 

Congratulations to all those students and all their hard work! 

First published on April 30, 2023 / 11:21 AM

