South Beaver Township Police searching for missing 87-year-old Mildred Belas

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SOUTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Police are asking for residents to be on the lookout for a missing 87-year-old woman, Mildred Belas. 

mildredbelasmissing.jpg
Recent picture of Mildred Belas provided by South Beaver Township Police South Beaver Township Police

According to the South Beaver Township Police Department, Belas walked away from Lakeview Personal Care Home on Lisbon Road.

She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and pink pants and is known to answer to Malia or Mickey.

Her last known whereabouts were walking west on the 500 block of Lisbon Road.

Anyone with information or that sees her is asked to call the South Beaver Township Police Department at 724-775-0883.

First published on October 9, 2022 / 6:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

