2 found dead in South Beaver Township home on New Year's Eve, sources say

SOUTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were found dead in a home in Beaver County on Tuesday, sources told KDKA.

Investigators with the Pennsylvania State Police were called to a home on Gill Road in South Beaver Township for a report of two people found dead. Beaver County 911 said a shooting took place.

The coroner was called as crews worked to investigate what happened at the home on New Year's Eve. The identities of the two people were not immediately known on Tuesday.

Authorities released no other information.

