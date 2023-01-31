Sources: 1 killed, 1 injured in Ellwood City shooting

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting in Lawrence County, sources say.

Sources tell KDKA-TV that the deadly shooting happened Monday on 1st Street in Ellwood City. One person was killed and another was taken to a local hospital for treatment, sources say.

One person was taken in by police for questioning, sources added.

