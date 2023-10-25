Ohio dad who needed new kidney and liver gets living donations from two sons

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- About a year ago, Jon Montgomery of East Liverpool, Ohio, started losing weight seemingly out of nowhere.

"I had little appetite," said Montgomery. "I couldn't eat as well as I used to and clothes were fitting looser. And my wife and I were concerned. Not worried, but we noticed it."

After several months, Jon went to the doctor and found out his liver was failing. He hadn't had any problems like this before, so it was hard news to get. What was even scarier is not long after learning his liver was failing, Jon learned that his kidneys were failing as well. Jon and his family were in despair.

"We were in a bad place. We didn't know what to make of all this cause it went from bad to worse," he said.

Jon's doctors at UPMC told him that his best chance was to get a transplant and that he should look into a living donor. And wouldn't you know it, the two donors he matched up with were his two sons, Jonathan and Christopher Montgomery.

"I remember one of the doctors one day, we walked out and just talked to my mom, myself and her, and she said, 'You know what, you guys might be the perfect candidates to see if you can find someone to donate, like a living donor' and then that spiraled into a conversation about getting tested," Christopher said.

Since their father was fighting a two-front battle and since both sons were matches, Jonathan donated a portion of his liver and Christopher donated a kidney. They say it wasn't even a question to help save their father's life.

Their surgeries were on Aug. 1 at UPMC Montefiore and all three came through with flying colors. Today, all three are doing well.

Jon says that he is grateful to his doctors and everyone who helped him, but most of all, he is thankful for his boys.

"What a person can do for somebody by donating a liver or a kidney or anything like that is just amazing," said Jon. "They gave me life and it's amazing."

If you would like more information on being a living donor, check out UPMC.com/donatelife.