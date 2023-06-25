Son of local magistrate judge dies in vehicle crash in Delaware

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (KDKA) - The son of a local magistrate judge has died in a crash in Delaware.

The Rostraver West Newton Emergency Rescue Service confirms Charleroi district judge Eric Porter was driving with his wife on Seashore Highway in Bridgeville with his son, Glenn Porter, and another woman following behind.

That's when state police say a driver in a Jeep crossed the yellow lines and side-swiped the judge's vehicle before colliding with his son's car. All five people involved were taken to the hospital, where Glenn Porter, 20, died.

Glenn was a recent graduate of the police academy and was recently hired by the California Borough Police Department.