Son of Allegheny County district attorney charged with simple assault and harassment

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The son of Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala was arrested.

Stephen John Zappala is facing simple assault and harassment charges.

Ohio Township police say they were notified about a domestic dispute at his home in Ben Avon Heights. They found a victim with physical evidence that supported the allegation, according to the criminal complaint. 

He will go before the court in early August.

KDKA-TV is waiting on a response from the district attorney.

