Some Pennsylvanians enrolled in Medicaid will need to choose new plans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some Pennsylvanians on Medicaid will need to choose a new health plan in August.

The change is becoming because of new agreements between the state and the organizations that send Medicaid funds to health care providers.

The health plans of half a million Pennsylvanians will no longer be available, but those people are still eligible for other Medicaid plans. Roughly half of them are children.

State officials and health advocates say you should examine your options and choose a plan that covers the doctors and hospitals you use. If you don't select a new plan, you'll be automatically enrolled in one, but it might not fit your needs.

For more information, visit the state's Department of Human Services' website.