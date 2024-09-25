SoLuna in the Strip District is closing for good on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- SoLuna in Pittsburgh's Strip District has announced it's closing for good on Sunday.

The coffee shop and cafe, located at the intersection of 16th and Penn announced that Sunday will its final day of business.

The news of closing was announced on the shop's Instagram page, where they said the decision came after much reflection and doesn't come lightly.

The shop said that it's been an hour to be part of all of the daily routines that their customers have and are grateful for the loyalty, support, and friendship they've received.

Customers are asked to stop by in the coming days to say goodbye and have one last coffee before the shop closes at 3 p.m. on Sunday.