Solar field to generate 18% of Pitt's campus power

Solar field to generate 18% of Pitt's campus power

Solar field to generate 18% of Pitt's campus power

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new solar field is ready to produce energy for the University of Pittsburgh.

They cut the ribbon Wednesday on the Gaucho Solar Project near Pittsburgh International Airport.

It's expected to generate 18% of the power the Pitt campus uses each year.

"That equates to roughly removing over 3,300 gasoline-powered cars off the road every year," said Scott Bernotas, the University of Pittsburgh vice chancellor of facilities management.

Pitt partnered with Vesper Energy to secure 100 percent of the solar farm's output for the next 20 years. It's part of Pitt's goal to have a carbon neutral campus by 2037.