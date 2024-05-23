Soergel Orchards announces return of annual Strawberry Festival after canceling last year's event due to lack of rain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Soergel Orchards in Wexford has announced that its popular Strawberry Festival is coming back this year!

Last year's festival had to be canceled due to a lack of rain throughout the Pittsburgh area.

This year's festival is scheduled for June 1 from 4 p.m to 8 p.m. at the orchard located along Brandt School Road.

Strawberry Festival 2024 It's BACK! Strawberry Festival is scheduled for Saturday June 1st from 4-8 p.m. We will open... Posted by Soergel Orchards on Sunday, May 19, 2024

The announcement on Facebook says that the fields will open for strawberry picking at 4 p.m. and the orchard will provide containers.

In addition to the strawberry picking, there will also be desserts, activities for kids, farm animals, and Arrowhead Wine and Arsenal Cider for people over the age of 21.