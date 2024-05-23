Watch CBS News
Soergel Orchards announces return of annual Strawberry Festival after canceling last year's event due to lack of rain

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Soergel Orchards in Wexford has announced that its popular Strawberry Festival is coming back this year! 

Last year's festival had to be canceled due to a lack of rain throughout the Pittsburgh area.

This year's festival is scheduled for June 1 from 4 p.m to 8 p.m. at the orchard located along Brandt School Road.

The announcement on Facebook says that the fields will open for strawberry picking at 4 p.m. and the orchard will provide containers.

In addition to the strawberry picking, there will also be desserts, activities for kids, farm animals, and Arrowhead Wine and Arsenal Cider for people over the age of 21. 

First published on May 23, 2024 / 1:37 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

