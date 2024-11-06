Taking a break from social media can help with post-election emotions, expert says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- No matter who you voted for, election fallout has many voters still feeling a wide array of emotions, and social media has been busy with many people voicing their opinions on the election results.

Social media has transformed politics and how we discuss them. It's where many folks air their political opinion. On days like today, the day after the presidential election, the internet can be a place of rage and resignation.

"The reality is, whenever we get on social media, we have an agenda," says George Atkins, a licensed professional counselor with New Directions Mental Health.

Atkins told KDKA-TV that the first thing folks full of political passion left or right must do is simple.

"I would say wait. Take a couple of moments and step back. We don't want to do anything that's going to cause irreparable damage to some relationships," Atkins added.

Atkins says especially with family members, wives, husbands, kids, parents, watch what you post to your family in Florida or good friends down the street.

"I want you to think best of the other person. Let's not make anything personally or take anything personally."

Atkins also says that even if you think or know you have all the facts, ask yourself if the vitriol and anger that could come from a social media confrontation is worth it.

"Sometimes, we need to suspend the right of privilege of being right," Atkins said.

Atkins says it's acceptable to draft a politically-fueled post to express feelings; just don't post it. He says it's okay to admit wrongdoing in sending an inflammatory post to someone and asking for forgiveness afterward.