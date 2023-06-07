Inter Miami CF tweet video teasing signing of Lionel Messi

Soccer great Lionel Messi to reportedly sign with Inter Miami Soccer great Lionel Messi to reportedly sign with Inter Miami 00:22

LONDON - Inter Miami CF has sent out a video tweet teasing that they have signed soccer great Lionel Messi.

The Argentine great, fresh off winning the World Cup in December, is essentially a free agent after bidding adieu to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to CBS Sports, the most coveted free agent in soccer history is set to sign with Major League Soccer's Inter Miami, according to a report from Guillem Balague.

Other possibilities that were kicked around in the soccer world before his decision was reportedly made included a move to Saudi Arabia, where attempts to bring in some of soccer's most high-profile - if aging - stars ratcheted up when the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund took a majority ownership stake of four of the country's top clubs. They include Al-Nassr, the team of Cristiano Ronaldo since January; Al-Ittihad, the new team of reigning world player of the year Karim Benzema; and Al-Hilal, the team heavily linked with a move for the 35-year-old Messi.

Messi, after all, has already established a relationship with Saudi Arabia by agreeing to a commercial contract with the oil-rich Middle Eastern country last year to promote tourism there.

There was also the sentimental pull of Barcelona, where Messi's father - Jorge - was on Monday. Messi "would like to return" to Barcelona, Jorge Messi said, but it seems a push if the club - in economic turmoil in recent years - is going to meet the Spanish league's strict financial fair play rules.

If Messi does sign with Inter Miami, he would get his wish of playing in the United States with the possibility of former Barcelona teammates joining him in South Florida, according to CBS Sports.

It would be a major boost for American soccer, which has attracted superstars like Pele, Beckham, and Thierry Henry over the years.

Messi reportedly purchased a home in the Miami area in 2021 and it's a frequent vacation spot for he and his family. This also sets him up well to be stateside ahead of both the 2024 Copa America and 2026 World Cups, potentially playing with the Argentina national team in this competition.

According to CBS Sports, it's been reported that MLS came up with a creative pitch to sign him which included Apple offering a share of revenue generated by new subscribers to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+, along with help from Adidas offering a profit-sharing agreement.