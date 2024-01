SoCal Mexicali Grille in New Kensington announces indefinite closing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A restaurant in Westmoreland County has announced it's closing indefinitely.

SoCal Mexicali Grille on Fifth Avenue in New Kensington made the announcement on Facebook on Monday night.

Apologies for the sudden announcement but……. SōCal will be closing the doors indefinitely and effective immediately.... Posted by SōCal on Monday, January 29, 2024

The restaurant opened just two years ago.

The owner says the traffic just isn't there right now to keep the location open.